Annual Democrat Days canceled over concerns of COVID-19

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Democrats have canceled the upcoming Annual Democrat Days due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

The group says this event is its largest fundraising event of the year and the largest Democratic event in the Ozarks.

Sam Smith, the executive director of the Greene County Democratic Party, says the group is grateful for the support of the community and that support is now more impactful than ever.

“I do think this is going to be a major blow to the Democratic Party,” Smith said. “However in a situation like this, we have to consider the aspect and potential for loss of human life. I think that definitely takes precedent in this situation. And that why we decided to cancel Democrat Days.”

The group says tickets already purchased will be refunded.