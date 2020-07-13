Annual Butterfly Festival goes virtual to protect visitors from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Annual Butterfly Festival and another event will be adjusting their schedules due to health concerns.

The Butterfly Festival, hosted by Friends of the Garden, will go from in-person to online from July 13 to July 18, 2020.

The non-profit will provide free virtual education to learn about butterflies on their website and social media.

One garden opening free to the public is the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden at Springfield’s Botanical Gardens.

The garden is the only paid garden at the Botanical Gardens and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Botanical Center Coordinator Katie Keith says the center has hosted this event for over a decade.

“This is the 11th year of hosting the Friends of the Garden Butterfly Festival and we would always have a free day as part of that experience, so we thought well now that we’re back to full season well why don’t we make Monday our free day,” said Keith.

Keith says the Roston Native Butterfly House is also reopened to the public.