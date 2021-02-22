Annoyed by potholes? Here’s how to report them

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Due to extreme cold temperatures last week, MoDOT is warning drivers about more potholes appearing on roads.

According to a MoDOT press release, “Frozen water in cracks and under the surface of the roadway causes the pavement to bulge and bend.” As the ice thaws out and traffic hits the loose pavement, MoDOT says the asphalt tends to break apart, creating potholes.

There are a few options for reporting a pothole to MoDOT:

Call the 24/7 Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636).

Use the Report a Road Concern form on the web at modot.org.

Use a smartphone/tablet with a mobile-friendly form at modot.org/roadconcern.

If a pothole is spotted on a city street, contact the Citizen Resource Center at 417-864-1010.

Public Works told Ozarks First they have staff responding to pothole service requests throughout the week, all year long.

If a pothole is unavoidable, MoDOT suggests following these safety tips:

Don’t brake directly over a pothole as this can cause more damage.

When driving over the pothole, hold the steering wheel firmly to avoid losing control.

Use caution when driving over a puddle of water because it might be a pothole in hiding.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Properly inflated tires hold up better against potholes than tires that have too much or too little air.

This coming April, MoDOT is focusing on pothole repair, deploying 300 pothole patching crews statewide. They ask motorists to be courteous by slowing down and moving over a lane as workers repair roads.

Eric Claussen, Superintendent of Street Operations & Public Grounds for Public Works, stated “next year, the City will be repaving some our highest volume streets including portions of National, Sunshine, and Battlefield.”