Anniversary of Dave Koenig’s disappearance remembered with blue porch lights

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Monday, Feb. 8, is the first anniversary of Dave Koenig’s disappearance, a 26-year-old Branson amateur MMA fighter.

People across the Ozarks and the country are putting up blue lights on their porch in hopes of Dave’s homecoming.

The night Dave went missing, he had messaged a couple of friends, thinking he might be in trouble. According to Dave’s mother, Tracy Koenig, Dave was friends with the Peachtree Inn owner in Branson, who gave him a place to stay that night.

Dave has been missing ever since his stay at the Peachtree Inn.

The blue porch lights were chosen because, according to Tracy, they wanted a way to honor him while also keeping everyone safe during the pandemic.

“I think it is the best way to do it because, you know, there are so many people out there who do want to show their support,” said Tracy.

Tracy said there has been a lot of support for the family and Dave over the last year.

“We’ve had a growing amount of people who’ve shown so much support,” said Tracy. “I think it’s amazing that people come together and they really do care. I wish he would feel the kind of love and support that’s out there for him because there’s a lot of people that care.”

Sharron Schellman is supporting Dave from almost an hour away.

“No mother needs to wonder where her child is,” said Schellman. “It doesn’t matter how old they are, how big they are. Knowing what a mother goes through, there’s nothing worse than not knowing. I just really hope this brings some awareness and somebody comes forward and they get some answers. “

Dave is 6’6′, 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Branson Police Department at 417-334-3300.