Animals donated to college in support of agriculture program

NIXA, Mo. — A donation of five steers and 12 sheep went to the comprehensive agriculture program at Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC).

The cattle, donated by real estate developer Mike Seitz, is valued at approximately $5,000. OTC’s agriculture program is at the Richwood Valley campus.

Bradley Teague, a Springfield-area farmer and marketing executive, donated $3,000 to purchase 12 Dorper sheep.





The program was originally run out of the Springfield campus, but moved to the Richwood Valley campus to have a more rural area to work with.

“This move would not have been possible without taxpayers saying ‘yes’ to a tax levy increase in 2018,” said Dr. Hal Higdon, OTC Chancellor. “When we asked for an additional nickel of property tax, we said we would house our agriculture program at the Richwood Valley campus. This livestock component is just one of many ways we’ve expanded the program since its move to Christian County.”

With the livestock donation, the agriculture program plans to establish a farm-to-table operation in conjunction with the college’s culinary arts program.

The program got funding from a grant to establish a feeder calf operation. The grant purchased feed, hay, veterinarian supplies, livestock shelters, hay bale feeders and automatic waterers for the animal’s care.