An increase in gas tax begins in Missouri tomorrow



BRANSON, Mo. – Many are filling their gas tanks today before the gas tax is increased tomorrow by 2.5 cents. For some Branson residents like Christina Kiefling, the added price at the pump impacts her daily life.

“I work at McDonald’s a few hours a day just trying to make ends meet, and now this is going to take some of that away,” said Kiefling. “I can’t afford to keep going with the taxes, so I need to fill it totally up today.”

Governor Parson signed this into law back in May as a way to pay to fix some of the roads and bridges in Missouri.

Missourians will be able to get a refund on July 1, 2022, for this tax, but you will need your receipts. Once a year, people who buy gas for vehicles weighing less than 26,000 pounds will be able to submit a claim for a refund that is equal to the amount of the increase in the gas tax.

James Thomas visits Branson a few times a year with his wife. He was excited to fill up today before the increased gas tax began, but he believes roads need to be worked on everywhere.

“The roads kind of need fixin’. You know Arkansas, they could stand a little bit more fixin’ too,” Thomas said.