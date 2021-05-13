An EPICC program helps Missourians struggling with addiction

TANEY COUNTY, Mo – In 2020, the Taney County Ambulance District (TCAD) team responded to 295 overdoses. Of those, 193 were opioid overdoses. TCAD has partnered with the EPICC (Engaging Patients in Care Coordination) program to help local residents with recovery.

“Just like covid is a serious pandemic that we’re dealing with, the opioid crisis is also a pandemic.” – Johnathan Tudor, TCAD Public Information Officer

The EPICC program started in 2016 in St. Louis. Since then, the program has expanded statewide and currently assists more than 9,000 clients.

The program utilizes peer recovery coaches who are in long-term recovery from substance use disorders like Ralph Begay.

“I have dropped everything and came to them to pick them up,” said Begay. “To get them someplace because they knew they were not going to be safe.”

Peer Recovery Coaches help individuals suffering from Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and their families learn about long-term recovery and treatments, including Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD), structured sober living, and inpatient treatment.

“We’re here to help and we want to be out there,” Begay said. “We can help and are available 24/7.”

To make a referral to the EPICC program, call Burrell Behavioral Health’s 24/7 crisis line at 800-894-7355. Referrals may come from anyone – friends, family, or even emergency personnel.