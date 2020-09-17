Firearm sales on the rise causes shortage in ammunition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People seem to be taking safety into their own hands by buying more guns and ammunition.

A local gun store owner, Zach Terhark, says he’s noticed an uptick in sales in his own shop.

“In general, sales have been much higher this year than previous years,” said Terhark. “There’s a lot of new gun buyers this year that I’ve noticed. A lot of people that may have owned a gun or two in the past and they’re coming in to buy more self-defense related weapons.”

Terhark believes more people are buying guns and ammo because of the recent civil unrest, protests and the pandemic.

People, according to Terhark, are concerned about how to protect their houses and families, so they decide to purchase a firearm.

The products customers seem to be buying the most from Eagle Armory, Terhark’s shop, are AR-15s, handguns, shotguns and ammunition. These products are beginning to be in short supply.

“It’s been the most difficult thing to get and I think that’s what’s going to be what causes most problems as far as people trying to be able to recreational shoot as far as this year and next year,” said Terhark. “The ammo supply is just really really hard to get a hold of and its affecting people that typically would go out and target shoot frequently.”

At Eagle Armory, limits are being set on some ammo sales as a result of the shortage.

Terhark believes the shortage is due to manufacturing slowdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with gun owners buying more ammo then they normally do.