Ameristar Casinos in Kansas City and St. Charles furloughing 1,500 workers with some positions to disappear

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– Ameristar Casinos in Kansas City and St. Charles have notified the state that more than 1,500 workers have been furloughed and permanent layoffs could be ahead for as many as 60% of the workforce at both locations.

In a letter to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, Boyd Gaming in Las Vegas, which owns the casinos, says it does not know how many jobs it could slash but says the cuts are expected between July 1 and July 14.

In Kansas City, 578 positions have been furloughed. In St. Charles, 947 workers have been laid off.

“Like many businesses across the country and in our industry, Boyd Gaming has been significantly affected by COVID-19 and the mandatory closures of all of our properties since mid-March,” the letter says.

All 13 Missouri casinos have been closed since mid-March in light of coronavirus fears. The state is expected to let them reopen June 1.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet