American Legion donates Thanksgiving meal to nonprofit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Volunteers at the American Legion finished up and gave out Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Darin Hargis and Diana Cooperider say they knew the American Legion wouldn’t be able to safely handle a big Thanksgiving event this year, but instead of taking a holiday off, they made the meal and called local charities to see who they could donate it to.

“We knew we were going to have the food donated, and we started looking for places that we could take the food that we knew we were going to have,” said Darin Hargis, with American Post Legion Post 639.

Natosha Lancaster with Isabel’s House said staff who work on Thanksgiving would typically be in the kitchen cooking all day, just like everyone else at home.

Lancaster said the American Legion’s donation this year will give staff extra time to spend with kids and families who come to visit.

“Really, when the opportunity came up for this type of donation, to prepare the food in advance, we jumped at it because the staff that is working really don’t have to cook most of the food,” said Lancaster. “We’ll serve lunch and dinner to the families that come to be with their kids as well, so I’d say about 30 people are going to be served with this donation, 30 to 35.”

Although local Veteran’s missed out on gathering at the American Legion this Thanksgiving, one of the great things that came out of this is new ways to reach more people in the community.