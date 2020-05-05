American Cancer Society launches digital fundraising series

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Helping raise money for the American Cancer Society has a special meaning for local country singer Brock Wade.

“Back in August my father was diagnosed with stage four Renal Cell Carcinoma, which is kidney cancer,” said Wade.

Wade says his father’s cancer had already spread to his lungs by the time doctors discovered it.

“He actually passed away April 6th,” said Wade.

He says joining the non-profit’s efforts was a no-brainer.

“With something so close and so dear to me you know with my father just going through this I said absolutely,” said Wade.

Wade is one of a group of artists in the non-profit’s virtual music series called Songs for Hope.

“Me and my father we played music together for years, for me and him music was a huge connection for us,” said Wade.

He says the outbreak has impacted cancer patients across the U.S.

“The last four weeks of my father’s life, I couldn’t be there because we were quarantined,” said Wade. “I didn’t want to risk spreading something to him.”

Jordan Norcross of the American Cancer Society says the series is a way to connect communities through music.

“I know for me music is a stress-reliever,” said Norcross.

The series also allows the group to continue its fundraising efforts.

“Right now, not being able to host events donations are down,” said Norcross. “We are the biggest funder of cancer research outside of the U.S. government.”

Visit this link to learn more about the series.