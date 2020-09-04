Amended crime bill sparks debate from local prosecuting attorneys after approval by Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– The Missouri Senate passed House Bill 2 early Wednesday morning in Jefferson City as part of the extended special session on violent crime.

The bill, which at its core involves witness testimony being allowed in court under circumstances of witness intimidation, was amended to give concurrent jurisdiction over first- and second-degree murders not prosecuted by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

It comes as some Republican lawmakers continue to criticize St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, claiming she isn’t doing enough to prosecute crimes in St. Louis.

Typically, the Attorney General would need first to be called upon by the elected prosecutor for assistance in a case.

If passed, the bill would allow the Attorney General’s Office to prosecute homicide cases on its own, as long as 90 days have passed since the alleged crime took place, and no charges or indictments have been officially filed.

The Senate ultimately passed the HB 2 with a vote of 22 – 8, sparking harsh criticism and concern among elected local prosecutors as it now heads back to the House for approval.

The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorney’s (MAPA), who’s board includes Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson, released a statement in response to HB 2 on Thursday.

KOLR 10 spoke with Dan Patterson on Friday, where he explained the association’s main concerns regarding the amendment.

First, MAPA is questioning the constitutionality of the bill itself, claiming the tacked-on amendment does not at all relate to the original “admissibility of certain witness statements” subject of HB 2.

“The Senate ignored Missouri law requiring bills to address only a single subject. Instead, the Senate tacked this provision gifting the Attorney General jurisdiction over one prosecutor onto a bill that was supposed to relate to “the admissibility of certain witness statements.” This likely violates the Missouri Constitution, jeopardizing any conviction the Attorney General might obtain.”

MAPA also says the amended portion of the bill sets a precedent that undermines the Gardner’s authority as an elected official, claiming the amendment is a political ploy by the Attorney General’s Office to harness more power.

“Wresting control from a prosecutor recently reelected by her constituents is certainly not the solution. In the entire history of Missouri’s statehood, the Attorney General has never had the power to prosecute homicide cases without the local prosecutor’s request and consent. Missourians believe in local control and have never wanted statewide politicians to meddle in local affairs.”

The association says although the amendment only applies to St. Louis, the precedent set by the bill would not be limited to one city or one prosecutor.

“The arguments used to prop up this bill apply equally to any jurisdiction and any political office. What happens when some statewide politician does not like the decisions made by a rural sheriff? Will the Missouri State Highway Patrol be substituted for local law enforcement? The overwhelming number of Missourians already believe that local decisions are better than those made in Jefferson City.”

Lastly, MAPA is concerned the Attorney General’s Office may soon be overwhelmed with investigating homicide cases in St. Louis, leaving little capacity to assist other jurisdictions is called upon by local prosecutors.

The group says the new provision would require taxpayers to “foot the bill for the Attorney General’s office to become the homicide unit for St. Louis.”

“The Attorney General contends he could take on this unprecedented and expanded role without expending any new state tax dollars. That is unrealistic. The Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis spends hundreds of thousands of dollars each year prosecuting homicide cases. This bill does not even require a homicide case to be reviewed by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office before it is forwarded to the Attorney General to prosecute. It is absurd to believe the Attorney General could take on that role without added taxpayer expense—unless he decides to shirk his duties under existing law.”

Meanwhile, both the Attorney General’s Office and Governor Mike Parson have expressed support of HB 2.

Chris Nuelle, a spokesperson for Attorney General Eric Schmidt, told KOLR 10 News, “As we’ve said before, the Attorney General’s Office is ready, willing, and able to assist in prosecuting violent crime in St. Louis City.”

HB 2 has been sent back to the House for approval when representatives reconvene on Wednesday, September 9th.