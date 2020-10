SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Both AMC and Cinemark say they have no plans to shut down their theater locations.

This announcement comes after “Cineworld” announced it’s closing all of its Regal Cinema locations in America.

Leawood-based AMC’s CEO says its deal with Universal Pictures to shorten the theatrical window puts AMC in a position where it can keep its theaters open.

Both AMC and Cinemark have cut operating hours at several locations.