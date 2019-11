SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An ambulance flipped over this afternoon on Campbell Avenue and East Grand Street.

According to CoxHealth, their ambulance was responding to a call with its lights and sirens on when it was clipped by another vehicle.

No patient was on board when the ambulance tipped on its side but the EMS professional was checked out for head pain.

A KOLR10 newsroom employee saw it happen and says the ambulance had its lights on when a truck pulled into its path.