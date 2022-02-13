UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled. The suspect was taken into custody and the two children were located safe.

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo.– An Amber Alert is in effect for two children, four-year-old Raelynn Neal and eight-month-old Abigail Neal.

The alert was issued at 3:20 p.m. at 229 Southwest Winner Park Circle in Lee’s Summit.

The two were inside a red 2015 Ford Edge while the car was warming up in a driveway. The car is push-to-start with no keys in the vehicle. The license plate reads ZC4X8E.

The suspect, described as a 5’7″ black male with black hair, a navy track jacket, light blue jeans and a surgical mask with a medium-length afro, got into the car and drove away with the children still inside.





Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Lee’s Summit Police Department at 816-969-7389.