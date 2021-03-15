Highway Patrol cancels Amber Alert

UPDATE: MSHP has cancelled the Amber Alert.

MSHP reported the suspect responded to the Saint Joseph Police Department and the child was recovered safely.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol sent out an Amber Alert on March 15 at 4:35 p.m.

MSHP is looking for Jeremiah Latour, 29, of St. Joseph, Missouri and Amber Polachek, 32, of St. Joseph, Missouri.

According to a report Latour forced himself into a home with two other unknown males and took a two-year-old child by force. Latour is armed with an unknown weapon.

Highway Patrol is searching for a white GMC Acadia from St. Joseph, Missouri.

The license plate is: EF1S3G.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc.

