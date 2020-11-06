AMBER ALERT UPDATE: 1-year old found safe in vehicle, suspect missing

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

UPDATE:

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the child was found safe inside the vehicle.

No suspects have been located.

ORIGINAL:

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is searching for a missing person named True Armsted-Harrison.

True is a 1-year-old female with sandy brown hair. She is wearing a pink coat, black and purple pants and black shoes.

The child was in a 2010 black Dodge Journey when the vehicle was taken. The vehicle was last seen at a Hy-Vee gas station off of Maple and Highway 350.

The individual who stole the vehicle is described as a black male wearing all black clothing with a white bandana. The vehicle was seen going westbound on Highway 350.

The Missouri license plates on the vehicle are TG4J4J.

MSHP says witnesses saw a white Ford Edge being driven by a white female with blond hair with red streaks at the time of the theft.

License plates on the Ford Edge: JE7F6T

MSHP is asking anyone with information to call the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 816-969-7390.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now