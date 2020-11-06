AMBER ALERT UPDATE: 1-year old found safe in vehicle, suspect missing

UPDATE:
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the child was found safe inside the vehicle.
No suspects have been located.
ORIGINAL:
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is searching for a missing person named True Armsted-Harrison.
True is a 1-year-old female with sandy brown hair. She is wearing a pink coat, black and purple pants and black shoes.
The child was in a 2010 black Dodge Journey when the vehicle was taken. The vehicle was last seen at a Hy-Vee gas station off of Maple and Highway 350.
The individual who stole the vehicle is described as a black male wearing all black clothing with a white bandana. The vehicle was seen going westbound on Highway 350.
The Missouri license plates on the vehicle are TG4J4J.
MSHP says witnesses saw a white Ford Edge being driven by a white female with blond hair with red streaks at the time of the theft.
License plates on the Ford Edge: JE7F6T
MSHP is asking anyone with information to call the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 816-969-7390.