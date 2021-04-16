AMBER ALERT: Ava father took child after assaulting mother, headed to Springfield or Howell County

AVA, Mo.- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old child taken by his father.

pic.twitter.com/cHm5u8eqo0 — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) April 16, 2021

According to the Highway Patrol, the father took the child from the family home after assaulting the mother and showing a gun inside the home. The man told the mother she would never see the boy again.

Authorities believe the father may be on his way to Springfield or Howell County. The two are traveling in a black Jeep Gladiator with motorcycle plates: SKU1LY. The correct plate for the Jeep is 4FDR55, but police believe they are not on the vehicle. The Jeep also has red wheels.

The boy, 5-year-old Craig Emmerson, was last seen wearing a superhero t-shirt, jeans, and black Hey Dude shoes. The father, 53-year-old Chad Emmerson, has a long beard, tattoos on both arms, his chest, and back.