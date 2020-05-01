Amazon signs two-year streaming agreement with NFL

UNITED STATES — Amazon and the NFL have inked a two-year agreement on a streaming deal.

Amazon Prime Video and Twitch will stream 11 Thursday Night Football games.

They will be broadcast by Fox Sports to Prime customers in 200 countries and territories around the world.

The deal keeps Amazon as an exclusive partner for live digital streaming of the NFL’s Thursday Night Football package.

Amazon will also stream an exclusive national regular-season game on the company’s Prime Video and Twitch platforms.

This year’s game will be a late-season Saturday contest.