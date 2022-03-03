SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ozarks Technical Community College will provide educational and training opportunities to Amazon hourly employees as a part of Amazon’s Career Choice program.

“Investing in your employees is an effective tool to retain quality workers and recruit new ones,” said Dr. Hal Higdon, OTC chancellor. “OTC is proud to partner with Amazon to give their employees access to our educational opportunities.”

The program is an education benefit that encourages employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

“We’re looking forward to OTC coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, global program lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, more than 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”

Amazon employees can pursue one of OTC’s more than 40 degrees or take advantage of short-term training opportunities. Amazon employees interested in attending OTC should visit otc.edu/amazon.

Missouri State University announced they will be partnering with Amazon’s Career Choice program as well.

“Amazon employees can use their tuition assistance to take any undergraduate or graduate classes we offer. Many of our academic programs are available online. We think that will be an appealing option.” said Joye Norris, Missouri State associate provost for access and outreach.

Missouri State offers more than 100 bachelor’s degrees, more than 60 master’s degrees and dozens of certificates. A total of 20 undergraduate programs, 20 graduate programs, and many of the certificates are available fully online.