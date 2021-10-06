Amazon looks to add 400 new employees to its Republic team.

Republic, MO – Amazon.com. which opened its new fulfilment center in August, is already expanding. The facility is expected to employ 1,800 by the end of the year. The opening of the hub is already having positive economic benefits on the community.

The Grill Guys, one of the community’s newest small businesses, is “stoked” about opening in Republic.

Co-owner Charlie Wallace stated, “We saw a need that wasn’t being filled by any other local shops and it was a great opportunity for us to put our foot in the door and plant our roots here.”

These are some of the hottest grills you can buy in Republic. Also, heating up is the town’s economy with new businesses rolling in. The biggest by far- amazons new regional fulfillment center.

Wallace stated, “With Amazon, it brings more people to the community. The growth in the community in the way of housing is picking up and that is only going to do good for us smaller businesses as well.

Macy Mitchell, president of Republic Area Chamber of Commerce,” explained, “There has been an influx of new businesses. . he added, “New businesses are coming in all the time and are being patronized and are extremely successful.”

Amazon’s “Now Hiring” billboards around Springfield hint at the company’s big plans. It’s planning to hire 400 additional workers. That’s in addition to the 1,400 already on staff at the facility.

“Everything has been moving in a positive direction. We have a little bit more energy in the town itself,” Mitchell said. “Right now we have been the place to be. There is a lot of excitement, a lot of noise, and a lot of synergies.”

The growth has added hundreds of cars and semis rolling to the roads. Amazon has invested more than 3-million dollars on widening Route mm and installing several stoplights. Furthermore, the city is seeking millions of dollars to widen the corridor from I-44 south to U.S. 60.

Skyler Spartan, co-owner of The Grill Guys, said, “Everybody gets excited about these new things coming in. Obviously it drives traffic. It is going to drive more foot traffic for us. Give us more opportunities to see people. So, I feel like it is a good thing. We know there is going to be a lot more growth in the area.”