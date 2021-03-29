Amazon looking to hire more jobs this week for its Springfield facility

FILE – In this Thursday April 16, 2020 file photo, The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. Amazon is looking to kickstart holiday shopping early this year. The company said Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 that it will hold its annual Prime Day sales event over two days in October That’s because the pandemic forced it to be postponed from July. It’s the first time the sales event is being held in the fall. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Amazon will be hosting another hiring event this week with the Missouri Job Center to fill jobs for its Springfield location.

According to the Job Center, Amazon will be hiring for lead, on-road delivery operations, and warehouse team member positions. Amazon will be at the Job Center Tuesday and for a half-day on Wednesday.

Amazon is back tomorrow & Wed (half-day), to do more hiring for the #SGF facility. Positions include Lead, On Road Delivery Ops & Warehouse. Walk-ins are welcome but you must fill out an online application & I-9 before hand. Apply at https://t.co/zxiePXAoKp@kytv @kolr10kozl pic.twitter.com/PLGkIqpDn1 — MO Job Center SGF (@SGFJobCenter) March 29, 2021

“Job seekers do not need an appointment this time, but they need to fill out an online application and I-9 before being interviewed,” says Katherine Trombetta, Missouri Job Center coordinator.

More information on the jobs and how to apply can be found here.

Amazon announced its facility in Springfield in January. The facility will be “AMXL” and will create hundreds of part-time jobs, all paying at least $15.00 per hour starting wage.

The Springfield location is located at 2960 North Martin Ave.