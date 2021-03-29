Amazon looking to hire more jobs this week for its Springfield facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Amazon will be hosting another hiring event this week with the Missouri Job Center to fill jobs for its Springfield location.
According to the Job Center, Amazon will be hiring for lead, on-road delivery operations, and warehouse team member positions. Amazon will be at the Job Center Tuesday and for a half-day on Wednesday.
“Job seekers do not need an appointment this time, but they need to fill out an online application and I-9 before being interviewed,” says Katherine Trombetta, Missouri Job Center coordinator.
More information on the jobs and how to apply can be found here.
Amazon announced its facility in Springfield in January. The facility will be “AMXL” and will create hundreds of part-time jobs, all paying at least $15.00 per hour starting wage.
The Springfield location is located at 2960 North Martin Ave.