SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Amazon is looking to hire another 100,000 workers to keep up with a surge of online orders.

The company says the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders working in part-time and full-time roles.

These roles are meant to fill Amazon’s 100 new wearhouses, package sorting centers and other facilities opening in September.

An online career day will be hosted on Wednesday, Sept. 16, where you can learn more about job openings.