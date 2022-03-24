SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Amazon has launched the “Welcome Door” program, a new initiative to provide resources and support for refugee and humanitarian-based immigrant employees. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed this program is available for employees at all Amazon facilities, including the one in Republic, Missouri.

Through the new Welcome Door program, Amazon’s refugee and humanitarian-based immigrant employees will have access to several new resources, including:

Reimbursement for EAD renewal fees, which on average cost roughly $500 every other year.

A new Citizenship Assistance Portal that will fully support U.S. citizenship applications for all eligible employees.

Ongoing communications that will highlight policy changes that may impact an employee’s immigration status.

Free legal resources to help navigate immigration-related questions and the ability to connect with immigration experts.

Access to skills training benefits including free college tuition and English as a Second Language (ESL) proficiency through Amazon’s Career Choice program.

Customized mentorship.

The new resources will be offered to Amazon employees in the U.S. starting next month and the company plans to expand the program globally by the end of the year.

“At Amazon, we have a variety of jobs and welcome all kinds of people, and we’re proud to offer enhanced support for refugees around the world,” said Ofori Agboka, Amazon’s vice president of People eXperience and Tech for Operations. “Being displaced from your homeland and having to start again somewhere new is challenging and emotional. It is an honor and a privilege to help to make that transition easier and help people start again. Across our entire business and at all levels, we’re working with refugees to secure jobs and get the support they need.”

Amazon stated it is proud to support Ukrainians through the Tent Partnership for Refugees.

“We’re very proud of Amazon’s commitment to better support its refugee employees, joining other companies in the Tent Partnership that are going above and beyond to give refugees the help they need to integrate into their new communities,” said Veronica Rossini, acting executive director at the Tent Partnership for Refugees. “With millions of people fleeing war and conflict in countries like Afghanistan and Ukraine, a good job is one of the most impactful ways for refugees to build a new life. I hope the Welcome Door program inspires many more businesses to ensure these incredibly talented, resourceful, and dedicated people have the tools and support they need to thrive in their careers.”