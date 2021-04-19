Amanda Adams wins Springfield Public Schools teacher of the year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools (SPS) announced the teacher of the year for the upcoming school year.

Doctor Amanda Adams was given the award at the Celebrate SPS Event.

Adams is the lead teacher of the Health Sciences Academy at Mercy, an SPS choice program for eighth-graders.

“It feels amazing,” said Adams. “I’m super excited, I’ve been teaching for fourteen years and it’s just super awesome to be recognized and to be able to stand here and be able to also serve as teacher of the year next year. I’m excited about that as well.”

Four additional finalists were also celebrated during the event: Melanie Donnell of New York Elementary, Doctor Bob Lynch from Glendale High School, Terri Schaffitzel with Pleasant View Elementary and Cary Sikes from Gray Elementary.