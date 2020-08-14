Alzheimer’s Foundation of America expanding outreach to respond to effects from pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The pandemic has forced many longterm care facilities to close their doors to outside visitors as a way to keep the virus from spreading and potentially killing their vulnerable residents.

Unfortunately, experts like Charles Fuschillo from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America says this separation is taking a toll on the residents. Some who have dementia or some other form of memory loss and may not understand what is going on with COVID-19 outside of their facility.

Fuschillo says this is one reason the group has increased its free virtual memory screenings. The service is now offered every Monday and Wednesday. All that’s needed is a phone, computer, tablet or any other device with a webcam and internet capability.

The screenings are confidential and take about 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

“This pandemic has caused people to stay at home to be in care settings with no visitors,” Fuschillo said. “So we feel it’s critically important that a caregiver to the best of their ability maintain an individual’s daily schedule. Stay active, stay connected. A simple text message, phone call, FaceTime or just even picking up, you know, getting on the computer and sending out some emails.”

Fuschillo says while memory screening results are not a diagnosis, they can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.