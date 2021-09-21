Alzheimer’s diagnosis pushes Springfield couple to participate in walk

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As people all over observe World Alzheimer’s Day, people in Springfield are getting prepared to raise awareness for the disease this weekend at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.



Married couple Garry and Julia Pedersen plan to walk for the first time.



They explained that Garry’s recent diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease was what pushed them to sign up.



“It was hard to take but you know lots of people go through it and lots of people have it,” Julia said. “We’re just taking one day at a time.”



Garry and Julia said while their journey with Alzheimer’s disease may just be beginning, they plan to stay positive and help find a cure.



“We need people to participate and help out, step forward, you know, because it may be your kid next time, or it may be your dad,” Garry said. “You don’t know where it’s gonna come from.”



They both said they are excited to walk this upcoming Saturday with friends.



Walk organizers said people this year are welcome to walk together at the big event or make a walk of their own.



Mark Applegate, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Organizer, said there will be COVID-19 precautions in place.



“When you’re in a group like that you suddenly realize wow there are hundreds of people in the same boat as I am,” Applegate said. “I’m not alone and you see that the Alzheimer’s Association is kind of right on top of it.”



The walk is set to take place at Jordan Valley Park in Springfield.



The ceremony starts at 10 a.m.



To sign up, click here.