Altercation over a dog leads to a man being run over, another arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are investigating an incident that ended with one man being taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car.

According to Springfield Police Lieutenant Tonya Price, officers were sent to the scene in the 1700 block of W. Lombard after a report that a man had been run over.

Lt. Price tells Ozarks First that the victim, a 50-year-old man, was walking down the street and got into an altercation with a man and his dog. Witnesses told police the dog owner got upset, got in his car, and ran over the man.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and Lt. Price says his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspect ended up calling 911 to turn himself in.