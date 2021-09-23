Employers search for seasonal workers during an already-tight labor market

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It’s barely even hunting season. But, Bass Pro Shops is already thinking about the holidays.

“It is the busiest time of year. That is when the magic of Bass Pro comes out. We decorate for Christmas. We have all the Christmas lights up,” stated Kyle Witherspoon, the assistant general manager of the Bass Pro’s flagship store in Springfield.

To make it happen, they need an army of seasonal workers. Most of those hires start coming on board during the fall months. On Wednesday and Thursday, the company invited potential employees to come out, apply, and get interviewed on the spot.

“We had a great turnout yesterday and had a great turnout today as well. Even though the event is over with we still have plenty of positions to fill,” Witherspoon said. “We have 5,000 jobs at Bass Pro and Cabela’s. [This includes] distribution and call center and retail stores. So, part-time, full-time, seasonal, it is all over the gamut right now.”

Companies are looking to fill a lot of seasonal jobs at a time when many employers are facing challenges filling even regular positions.

Macy’s is another retailer looking to boost its ranks heading into the holidays. The company held a hiring fair at its Battlefield Mall store on Thursday. That retailer is looking to bring 76,000 people on board nationwide.

Target is yet another company on the search for seasonal workers. It’s looking for 100,000 people to come aboard in the coming weeks. That number is 30,000 fewer than last year. The retailer says that, in light of the labor shortage, it will be offering more hours to its current employees.



Regardless of who’s doing the hiring, the competition for workers remains strong.

“We are facing the same struggles that other retailers are out there but we have been having some good turnouts recently,” Witherspoon said.