Allegations made on Circle of Hope Girls Ranch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Just a few miles west of Highway 13 on N Highway sits Circle of Hope Girls Ranch, a facility that identifies as a faith-based reformatory school for young women who were “destroying their lives through poor choices and behaviors” with a mission to “use the bible to teach them that they are to obey their parents and the authority over them.”

At the Cedar County Republican, Editor Miles Brite and Kathryn Skopech have been tracking allegations of abuse there for months. Brite says Skopech, their lead reporter, has heard from a double-digit amount of accusers.

“She has spent hours upon hours, discussing these things doing on the record interview with these accusers,” said Brite. “While I don’t want to get into too much of the specifics as to what is contained in some of these, largely, very largely, the stories from girls who were there a dozen years apart and were complete strangers had essentially identical stories to tell in some circumstances.”

But Brite says they have held off on sharing those stories, waiting for some kind of legal action to take place at the Circle of Hope. And last week, that finally happened. Brite says 24 girls were removed from the Ranch by Child Protective Services, and that was confirmed to us by Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither.

“Children were removed from the Circle of Hope as part of an investigation involving several state agencies including Cedar County Sheriff’s Department,” said Gaither.

The Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff James McCrary have yet to return our calls.

Brite says they have reached out to the Householder family multiple times for comment, who have denied the allegations, deferring reporters to his legal counsel: Attorney Jay Kirksey, who specializes in representing victims of sexual harassment or misconduct. He said to the paper:

“The source of those allegations are young women who have troubled pasts, who have biases [and] prejudices, who have no credibility,” said Kirksey.

One of those women making allegations is 29 year old Amanda Householder, the Householder’s daughter.

“They threw me in an orange shirt, which is the lowest ranking shirt – they have a shirt system,” said Amanda. “Threw me on the wall. Standing on the wall, the only thing you can do is look at the wall or read your bible. You cannot go to the bathroom when you have to. I ended up with a severe UTI.”

Amanda says she knows of multiple girls who claimed to have been raped or molested at the camp by either her dad, brother, or other male staff members. The Cedar County Republican plans to share some of the victims’ allegations soon.

“We’re not done telling this story,” said Amanda.