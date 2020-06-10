All we know so far in Springfield Officer Mark Priebe’s case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One Springfield police officer was pinned between a white SUV and an outdoor barricade around 9:30 a.m. on June 9.

Live update from June 9 at approximately 12:40 p.m.

The police released a statement of the full incident that can be found by clicking here.

Officer Mark Priebe is a 21-year veteran officer with the Springfield Police Department and well known in the community.

KOLR10 did a story on Officer Priebe when he became the chosen officer to represent all Missouri law enforcement at the 2019 Special Olympics Tourch Run.

Officer Priebe is currently in the hospital being treated for his injuries, and the community is working together to raise money for the officer and his family. A gofundme page has raised over $34,500 within six hours.

KOLR10 will follow up with this story as soon as we receive more information on Officer Priebe’s recovery.