All the kids squealed when they learned The Cat in The Hat is in Springfield!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A beloved children’s character, The Cat in The Hat, is making the rounds in Springfield this week.

This famous feline was at Immaculate Conception earlier today.

This is all leading up to Seuss Science Day at The Discovery Center on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Today’s visit to Immaculate Conception is just one of many stops The Cat in The Hat plans to make this week.

The Cat in The Hat will stop at several local schools and Freeman Hospital in Joplin.

Angel Pruett from Immaculate Conception says a visit from The Cat In The Hat brings the work of Dr. Suess to life.

“Dr. Suess books are so motivational because they experience success,” Pruett said. “It’s words they can actually read. It’s a nice jumping stone with literacy. We like to have several copies of each book so they can sit in little groups and take turns reading them together in small groups. That kind of stuff is very motivating for the kids.”

If you’re interested in Seuss Science Day this Saturday, it’s happening at The Discovery Center between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

There will be fun science demos, Dr. Seuss’s storytime and other special discovery center activities.

Admission is $7 and kids younger than two are free.