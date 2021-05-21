All Springfield-Greene County library locations to no longer require masks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Library District announced Friday that visitors will no longer have to wear masks beginning Friday, May 28.
The District says visitors and staff can continue to wear masks if they prefer.
The library also announced some other changes as a result of restrictions being lifted:
- Meeting rooms: Beginning June 1, the public will be able to again schedule library meeting rooms through the Spaces reservation system.
- The Mobile Library will resume normal service with no COVID-related occupancy limits.
- The Edge Community Technology Center, which already resumed classes, will begin scheduling one-on-one help sessions and Edge Mobile sessions at libraries and community sites.
- Public computers will begin being restored at all library branches.
- Virtual programming will continue through summer as scheduled, but in-person programs will be permitted beginning May 28 and may be added as an option to the summer schedule. You can check if a program you’re interested in has an in-person option by visiting thelibrary.org/programs.
- Library hours will remain at the adjusted schedule until further notice. They are 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday, at all ten branches except Ash Grove, which is closed Saturday. Drive-up window hours are 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday.