All locations of the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks reopened

BRANSON, Mo.- Parents can drop off their children with professionals since all three locations of the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks have reopened.

“I had one parent tell me this morning that he hoped that not all the kids were as excited as his son or we were going to have our hands full today,” said Paige Pettit, unit director for the Boys and Girls Club at Forsyth, Missouri.

In November, the Boy and Girls Club of the Ozarks announced the organization would go completely virtual as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club’s CEO, Stoney Hays, says the health and safety of everyone at all locations is his top priority.

“We’re still doing temperature checks and we’re making sure that our kids are wearing masks when appropriate,” said Hays. “And ensuring that we’re doing our social distancing, both to keep our staff safe and our kids safe.”

Hays stated the organization has learned a lot from going completely virtual.

“We were able to continue our mentoring elements,” said Hays. “We did zoom platform, so we were able to meet with the kids face to face during the close down.”

Pettit says she’s glad children and teenagers are able to return to the facility so they can help them in building closer relationships.

“With this time and social distancing, everything with COVID-19, a lot of people have really struggled to have those face to face communication and relationships with people,” said Pettit. ” And the Boys and Girls Club is the perfect place for those teenagers and youths to come together.”

Above all, this will give parents in Reeds Spring and Forsyth a safe place for their kids to go on Mondays since school has been shortened to just four days a week.

Unlike Reeds Springs and Forsyth, Branson does have school on Mondays, but the Boys and Girls Club in Branson will be offering after school programs from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.