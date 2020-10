SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An all-inclusive playground built in honor of a Springfield teacher is officially open.

Teacher Nick Hostler was known for his work with special education students.

The playground is on McBride Elementary’s playground area but is also next to McBride Park. The location makes the playground accessible to the entire community.

Nick’s mother says inclusivity for all children was his passion.

The Springfield community raised more than $400,000 for the project.