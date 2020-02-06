Alissa Schilling: Boys and Girls Club Youth of The Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Boys and Girls Club of Springfield announced its 2020 Youth of The Year.

Alissa Schilling was awarded a $16,000 scholarship from Partners in Education which will be matched by MSU.

Schilling has been a member of the Musgrave unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield for 10 years.

She says the club created a safe space for her to grow and explore her passions.

“This opportunity opens a whole other door to a future of helping families in need, and hopefully, I will be able to make you all proud of the strong woman I’ve become,” Schilling said.

Schilling will now go on to contend for the Missouri Youth of The Year title which is awarded an additional $5,000 scholarship from Boys and Girls Clubs of America.