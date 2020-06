KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Large blooms of algae have been spotted in various locations, and the corp of engineers says to watch out for them.

The blooms are happening around the Kansas City area at Kanopolis Lake, Perry Lake and Milford Gathering Pond.

If there is a scum or paint-like surface or if the water is bright green, avoid all water contact.

Dogs are highly susceptible to toxins from the algae, pet owners should be careful to keep them away from the algae.