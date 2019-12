SPRINGFIELD, MO.– Alan Jackson returns to JQH Arena with special guest Tenille Townes on March 27, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday (12/6/2019).

Ticket prices are as listed; $129.99, $99.99, $69.99, $49.99 and $39.99 plus fees

You can purchase tickets at www.missouristatetix.com, by calling 417-836-7678 or at the ticket window inside JQH Arena.