Alamo Drafthouse announces tickets now on sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Alamo Drafthouse in Springfield announced Wednesday tickets are now on sale ahead of their grand re-opening on April 28th.

After its opening on April 28, the theater will only be open Thursday-Sunday each week, with only ten of the 14 theaters actively showing movies. Johnmeyer expects to be fully open seven days a week, with all theaters running by Memorial Day.

What to expect as a movie-goer:

Must wear masks except when eating or drinking

Two-seat buffer between each party

Staff will be cleaning surfaces every 30 minutes

Between screenings, theaters will be cleaned. Hand sanitizers will be placed throughout the building.

This comes after Springfield City Council voted to move the city into the yellow phase of the re-opening plan. This means there will be no occupancy limitations, social distancing will be a suggestion, and masking will remain required.