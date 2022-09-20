SPRINGFIELD, Mo — After three years of not having the annual AIDS walk, the AIDS Project of the Ozarks will be hosting the 29th annual AIDS Walk.



APO organized the event to remember those who lost their battle with AIDS while also celebrating the lives of those who are still alive. The event is also a celebration of the advances that have been made for those affected by AIDS.



There will be live music and activities for children. To attend, meet at Phelps Grove Park at 9 a.m., Oct 1. The walk will begin at 10 a.m.



To donate, click here: Givebutter.com/2022AIDSWalk