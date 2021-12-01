Portion of AIDS memorial quilt on display this week in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A portion of the AIDS Quilt project is on display this week, December 1 through December 5 at National Avenue Christian Church.

The display will feature 32 blocks out of the total 6,000 blocks that make up the quilt’s entirety. The 32 blocks are 12×12 and within each block, there are 8 panels. Each panel represents one person and is 3×6, which was intentional by the quilts designer as it is the size of a grave. The concept was if the entire quilt is laid out, you would see the massive amounts of corpses from the virus.

There are over 110,000 names from all over the world listed on the quilt and that continues to grow. Though, these names do not represent every person who has died from the virus. The quilt is made by those who wanted to create a living memorial to someone they knew who died from the virus, so the names represent those people

Considered one of the biggest community arts projects in the world, it is up to the community to create the panels, not the aids memorial itself. The last time the quilt was put on full display was in 1996 at the national mall in Washington D.C. Today, the quilt has grown and would need private land or large plots of federal land to be displayed.

According to Wade Shelton, AIDS Project of the Ozarks community development coordinator, If the entire quilt was able to be laid out and if you spent exactly 30 seconds at each panel, it would take you 17 days to see the entire quilt.

For more information contact APO here.