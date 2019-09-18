Agriculture safety and health for youth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to the University of Missouri extension, more than 100 kids under the age of 20 die on American farms each year.

The USDA is calling today “safety and health for youth in agriculture” day which is part of national farm safety and health week.

Tim Schnakenberg, University of Missouri extension in America 1.2 million children are living or working on a farm. The younger those children are, the less likely they are to protect themselves.

Families need to watch their children when they are working around the farm and make sure they are educated.

The heat has played another major role in safety on the farm, Schnakenberg suggested children take water breaks, stay in the shade, or stop working if they don’t feel good.

For more tips on teaching children farm safety click here.

This is a developing story.