Agency seeks help resettling 100 Afghan refugees in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A local agency is looking for families to host Afghan refugees arriving in the U.S.

During the U.S. exit from Afghanistan, 64,000 people have been airlifted out. That includes both U.S. citizens, and Afghan residents approved to seek safety in the U.S.

On Wednesday, International Institute held an informational meeting at the Library Center on South Campbell Avenue. During the standing-room only event, guests learned how they could help with the resettling process once the refugees arrive sometime in October.

Representatives explained volunteers should be ready to welcome refugees at a moment’s notices. Whereas most host families received up to two weeks of lead time, there may only be 24 to 48 hours of advanced notice with this program. That’s because of the rapid pace of evacuations and processing taking place.