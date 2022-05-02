STOCKTON, Mo. — The cases against five people who worked at Agape Boarding school are moving forward. Each worker is facing abuse charges.

Seth Duncan was charged with five counts of third-degree assault. He was scheduled to be in court again on May 11, 2022.

Trent Hartman was charged with two counts of third-degree assault. He was scheduled to appear in court again on July 22, 2022 for a preliminary hearing.

Scott Dumar was charged with four counts of third-degree assault and was scheduled to appear in court on August 11, 2022 for a preliminary hearing.

Everett Graves was charged with one count of third-degree assault and was also scheduled to appear in court on August 11 for a preliminary hearing.

Christopher McElroy was charged with one count of third-degree assault and was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 11.

Agape Boarding School is one of two Missouri Boarding schools that have been at the center of abuse investigations. A doctor who provided care for students at Agape Boarding School was accused of child sex crimes in late 2021. The owners of another boarding school, Circle of Hope, are facing dozens of abuse charges.