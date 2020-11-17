AG Eric Schmitt to assist in Circle of Hope investigation

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo.- Governor Parson has called on Attorney General Eric Schmitt to assist Cedar County officials in investigating the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch.

Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither sent the request to Governor Parson.

In August, there were around 24 girls removed from the ranch by Child Protective Services.

“Children were removed from the Circle of Hope as part of an investigation involving several state agencies, including Cedar County Sheriff’s Department,” Gaither told Ozarks First in August.

Since then, four women have filed legal petitions against Circle of Hope. The legal petitions include instances where the women were sexually abused by the Householder family, the owners of the ranch.