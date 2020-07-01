Affordable housing will be revamped, renovated by Housing Authority of Springfield this fall

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Affordable housing in Springfield is getting revamped starting Fall 2020.

The Housing Authority of Springfield says it’s using $35 million dollars in tax credits and other funding to renovate and re-brand nearly 300 public housing units in Springfield.

It’s bring separated into three phases. The first phase will make needed changes to several apartment complexes, homes and duplexes around the city. The second and third phase will focus on the Housing Authority’s tower buildings and building apartments for veteran’s in need of affordable housing.

Executive Director Katrena Wofram with the the Housing Authority of Springfield says work will begin this fall at the Bolivar Road Apartments, Glenwood Apartments, Dogwood Square, Keystone Circle Apartments, Cedarbrook Apartments, Villa Marie Apartments and others.

The first phase focuses on moving away from what’s typically called “public housing” and transition into a voucher-based system.

Watch Bailey Strohl’s full story with Katrena Wofram tonight on KOLR 10 News at 5 and 6

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties