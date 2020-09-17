Additional 40 CARES Act relief grants approved in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Commission approved over $1 million worth of relief fund grants from the CARES Act Thursday, Sept., 17.

So far, the commission has approved over $23 million worth of grants of the $34.4 million allotted for Greene County.

Below is a list of the different places approved for a grant:

Small businesses JYO, LLC (Nakato)-$20,000 for PPE, payroll and equipment. Arctic Refrigeration-$15,000 for IT upgrades. HJ Lodging (La Quinta)-$10,000 for PPE and childcare. Boti-$10,000 for technology. O&G Properties-$10,000 for mortgage and utilities. Oke-Thomas and Associates-$7,450 for PPE supplies. Inflatable Gorilla, LLC (Jump Mania)-$5,000 for payroll, rent and utilities. Love4Life Wellness-$5,000 for operations. The Hillbenders, LLC-$5,000 for technology. Prehistoric Brewing-$5,000 for operations. Double Jacks-$5,000 for operations. Schilling Sellmeyer Associates-$5,000 for computer equipment. Springfield Riding Club-$5,000 for staffing and disinfecting. Historic Firehouse #2 Events-$5,000 for event deposit refunds. Fusion Link Communications-$5,000 for payroll. Springfield Braiding Company-$5,000 for rent and utilities. Stressed Out Humans-$5,000 for cleaning and online. Your Digital Marketing Assistant-$5,000 for sole proprietor pay. Mabins, LLC (dba Drain Pro Plumbing)-$5,000 for payroll Joyride Midwest, LLC-$2,798.81 for operations.



Non-profit/community organizations Assemblies of God Marriage Encounter-$348.23 for PPE. Family Life Community Service (Life360)-$20,000 for program rent. Springfield Community Gardens-$10,003 for supplies. House of Ruth dba Republic Pregnancy Center-$4,959 for supplies. Friends of the Zoo-$83,619 for administration, events and education. Leadership Springfield-$3,539.70 for technology. Salvation Army-$33,000 for staffing, monitors and utilities. Victory Mission-$13,000 for boiler heat exchangers. Schweitzer United Methodist Grow to Know Preschool-$24,442.07 for staffing, supplies and computer. Springfield Little Theater-$68,731.59 for utilities and mortgage. The Arc of the Ozarks-$99,298.94 for PPE and personnel. Fair Grove Music Boosters-$776.17 for PPE supplies.



Taxpayer supported entities City of Republic-$72,218.52 for delinquent water and sewer billing. Ebenezer Fire District-$121,916 for SCBA bottle replacement. City of Springfield Workforce Development-$34,689 for rent, personnel and supplies. City of Ash Grove-$5,610.92 for payroll, PPE, operations and technology upgrades. Greene County-$238,400.14 for operations. Brookline Fire-$7,250 for fire extractor washer. City Utilities-$112,886.54 for PPE. Logan Rogersville Fire Protection-$2,743.29 for salaries and mileage.



The total of all the grants above adds up to $1,097,680.92.