Additional 40 CARES Act relief grants approved in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Commission approved over $1 million worth of relief fund grants from the CARES Act Thursday, Sept., 17.

So far, the commission has approved over $23 million worth of grants of the $34.4 million allotted for Greene County.

Below is a list of the different places approved for a grant:

  • Small businesses
    • JYO, LLC (Nakato)-$20,000 for PPE, payroll and equipment.
    • Arctic Refrigeration-$15,000 for IT upgrades.
    • HJ Lodging (La Quinta)-$10,000 for PPE and childcare.
    • Boti-$10,000 for technology.
    • O&G Properties-$10,000 for mortgage and utilities.
    • Oke-Thomas and Associates-$7,450 for PPE supplies.
    • Inflatable Gorilla, LLC (Jump Mania)-$5,000 for payroll, rent and utilities.
    • Love4Life Wellness-$5,000 for operations.
    • The Hillbenders, LLC-$5,000 for technology.
    • Prehistoric Brewing-$5,000 for operations.
    • Double Jacks-$5,000 for operations.
    • Schilling Sellmeyer Associates-$5,000 for computer equipment.
    • Springfield Riding Club-$5,000 for staffing and disinfecting.
    • Historic Firehouse #2 Events-$5,000 for event deposit refunds.
    • Fusion Link Communications-$5,000 for payroll.
    • Springfield Braiding Company-$5,000 for rent and utilities.
    • Stressed Out Humans-$5,000 for cleaning and online.
    • Your Digital Marketing Assistant-$5,000 for sole proprietor pay.
    • Mabins, LLC (dba Drain Pro Plumbing)-$5,000 for payroll
    • Joyride Midwest, LLC-$2,798.81 for operations.
  • Non-profit/community organizations
    • Assemblies of God Marriage Encounter-$348.23 for PPE.
    • Family Life Community Service (Life360)-$20,000 for program rent.
    • Springfield Community Gardens-$10,003 for supplies.
    • House of Ruth dba Republic Pregnancy Center-$4,959 for supplies.
    • Friends of the Zoo-$83,619 for administration, events and education.
    • Leadership Springfield-$3,539.70 for technology.
    • Salvation Army-$33,000 for staffing, monitors and utilities.
    • Victory Mission-$13,000 for boiler heat exchangers.
    • Schweitzer United Methodist Grow to Know Preschool-$24,442.07 for staffing, supplies and computer.
    • Springfield Little Theater-$68,731.59 for utilities and mortgage.
    • The Arc of the Ozarks-$99,298.94 for PPE and personnel.
    • Fair Grove Music Boosters-$776.17 for PPE supplies.
  • Taxpayer supported entities
    • City of Republic-$72,218.52 for delinquent water and sewer billing.
    • Ebenezer Fire District-$121,916 for SCBA bottle replacement.
    • City of Springfield Workforce Development-$34,689 for rent, personnel and supplies.
    • City of Ash Grove-$5,610.92 for payroll, PPE, operations and technology upgrades.
    • Greene County-$238,400.14 for operations.
    • Brookline Fire-$7,250 for fire extractor washer.
    • City Utilities-$112,886.54 for PPE.
    • Logan Rogersville Fire Protection-$2,743.29 for salaries and mileage.

The total of all the grants above adds up to $1,097,680.92.

