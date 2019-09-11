Adam Redding, accused of murder, takes the stand

BENTON COUNTY, Mo.– Reporters in the courtroom tell Ozarks First that Adam Redding, a former farmhand accused of killing his late employer Carroll Ford, has taken the stand.

More witnesses took to the stand as well on Wednesday (09/11/19) to share what they know about the death of Carroll Ford.

This is a developing story and more information will be available.

Today (09/11/19) marks the second day in court for Redding. He’s charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action as well as two counts of forgery. Yesterday Redding pled guilty to the two counts of forgery.

Day one recap of the trial can be found here.

