SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Multiple law enforcement units and emergency responders are on scene near Springfield Underground this morning (12/17/2019) where a shooting was reported.

Police Cheif Paul Williams said the scene is secure and the investigation ongoing.

Williams said, one suspect is in custody and one victim is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

This is a developing story. OzarksFirst has a crew on scene and we will update information as it becomes available.