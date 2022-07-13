SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A trial date has been set for March of 2023 for a man accused in the shooting death of 41-year-old Christopher L. Kuder.

Online court records show Mickal O. Johnson, 23, is to be court March 20, 2023 on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Johnson is accused of shooting Kuder on June 9, 2021, at a home in the 1400 block of East Atlantic. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Kuder with a gunshot wound; he later died in a hospital from his injuries.

A pretrial conference for Johnson is set for Oct. 19, 2022.